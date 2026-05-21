Opinion

WATCH: Land reform and agriculture: In conversation with Prof Johann Kirsten

In the 50th episode of AGRIVIEW, we discuss one of South Africa’s most important issues

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

(Vincent Kessler)

We have now recorded and published 50 episodes of my podcast AGRIVIEW, which covers agricultural, economic and trade matters in South Africa and the broader Southern African region. In this episode I sat down with Prof Johann Kirsten, my co-author on various papers, for a frank conversation about land reform and agriculture in South Africa.

Here is our conversation:

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