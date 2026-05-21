TIM COHEN: NHI and the art of adulting

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It may be my imagination, but it seems to me the world has recently been adding new words to the English language at a furious pace. Presumably it has something to do with the ubiquity of social media; new words get proposed, discarded or adopted very quickly, almost as if there were a new word clearing house. I wonder if there is a word for that?

The great thing about the new words is that they often contain an element of sarcasm or humour. Think of the word “lewk”, which is a distinctive or dramatic fashion look. Or “situationship”, a romantic-ish relationship with no clear definition, commitment or courage.

Then there is also “broligarchy”, a distinctly sour description of the tech/power elite of rich, mostly male “bro” figures. Reading the Constitutional Court’s judgments recently, one of the world’s new words sprang to mind: adulting.

We are getting to know our Constitutional Court better recently through a string of significant judgments; this week, it delivered yet another — and it constitutes yet another setback for the ANC’s policy application and direction. This case, Solidarity Trade Union and Others vs Minister of Health and Others, concerned the National Health Act, which is different from the much more momentous National Health Insurance (NHI) Act.

Two sections in the National Health Act would have required doctors to obtain from the government a “certificate of need”, which would allow or not allow them to operate in a certain area and perform certain medical functions. Essentially, the measure is draconian, because it would give a government bureaucracy the right to designate where private sector doctors and other health-care providers would be allowed to run their businesses, and what the businesses should consist of. It would also technically apply to public sector health, but since that is already run and financed by the government, by implication the effect on these clinics and hospitals would, one presumes, be less significant.

The court has signalled that equity is not a magic word that cures defective legislation

Essentially, what was happening here was that the department of health was trying to gain control over private sector health, because it’s of the opinion that the distribution of health care is unfair and unjust. It’s an old debate: if you have an uneven society, as is the case not only in South Africa but throughout the world, you will by definition have an uneven distribution of health care. The question for governments over the ages is how to provide health care fairly and effectively, and it turns out that doing so is one of the most complicated issues in economics. Medicine is both a market good and a moral claim, which makes it uniquely combustible.

From the perception of the department of health and the ANC policy in general, this question is totally uncomplicated; the amount of money rich people spend on health care should be spent on poor people. ANC policy makers are aware that it is voluntary, discretionary spend on the part of richer South Africans, and as easily as it’s volunteered, it can be un-volunteered. So it is relying on the force of legislation to effect essentially a shakedown, and it is doing so under the auspices of “fairness”.

The Constitutional Court’s approach to this question has been to endorse the ANC’s view about the intrinsic unfairness of health-care spending in South Africa. Justice Kate Savage said explicitly that South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world, and that “the progressive realisation of the right to access to health services remains illusory for most of our people”.

But the court has signalled that equity is not a magic word that cures defective legislation, particularly when the ability of the state to determine where a doctor can practise runs up against other constitutional rights such as section 22, which protects freedom of trade, occupation and profession. Savage wrote that sections of the National Health Act were “unduly restrictive and not tailored towards balancing the different rights and interests at stake”.

Essentially, the court found that health-care reform that rearranges funding, purchasing and professional autonomy will need more than just ambition. It will need evidence, safeguards, a coherent financing model and a framework that explains how its enormous promises will actually be delivered.

To put it another way, it should concentrate on adulting. If parliament cannot be adult, it should at least imitate the conventions and habits of adults.

It almost goes without saying that this approach has significance for the larger NHI debate, because the National Health Act has transparently been adopted without due reference to adulting. There are three major arguments against it: first, consultation was defective; second, the president did not apply his mind before signing the legislation into law; and third, the substantive content of the legislation. Until this week, the legislation was vulnerable to the first two challenges.

The third line of attack now has a new and rather muscular precedent to lean on.