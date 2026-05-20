Opinion

PODCAST: Recent floods are another headwind for South Africa’s agricultural growth

Various parts of the sector face an array of pressures, including animal diseases and extreme weather

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

(Aly Song)

We are likely in another year of mixed fortunes in South Africa’s agriculture. At an aggregate level, the sector is expected to see some growth this year. However, the subsector view will show significant divergence, as various parts face an array of pressures. One of these is the ongoing spread of animal diseases, a big risk for livestock farmers. Another source of strain is the recent floods, which will put pressure on some industries. That said, conditions remain favourable for some subsectors.

Listen to the podcast for more information.

Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.

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