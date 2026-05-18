WATCH: Nampo showcases the vibrancy of South Africa’s agricultural sector

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South Africa is on track for a record-breaking 2025/2026 summer grain and oilseed harvest, with estimates pointing to 20.8Mt — the largest crop yet recorded in South Africa. In this episode of AgriView, we unpack what’s driving this bumper season, from favourable La Niña conditions to expanded planting and strong soil moisture. While this is great news for consumers — keeping supplies abundant and food prices stable — it also puts pressure on farmers as global maize and soybean prices decline due to oversupply and high carryover stock.

But the outlook isn’t all positive. The winter crop season paints a more concerning picture, with wheat plantings expected to drop to a 12-year low due to global oversupply, weaker prices and rising input costs such as fuel and fertiliser. Farmers are shifting towards alternatives like canola and barley, but profitability remains under pressure. As South Africa prepares for a potentially challenging season ahead — possibly influenced by El Niño — this episode explores what it all means for food security, exports and the agricultural economy.

Watch the episode here: