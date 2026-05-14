MICHAEL AVERY: Aesop’s fables, updated

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The Competition Commission is pushing for employee share ownership programmes to be included in merger agreements

At last, some mercy from the merger police.

South Africa has finally increased its merger filing thresholds, which means a larger class of small transactions can now get on with the business of being businesses without first queuing at the altar of the Competition Commission to ask permission to breathe. This is good news. Unambiguously so.

Aesops Fables (123RF)

For years, too many transactions have been forced through a costly, slow, lawyer-infested approval process, not because they posed any meaningful competition threat, but because they were technically notifiable. A routine transaction became a hostage negotiation under the previous trade & industry minister, Ebrahim Patel.

So yes, raising the thresholds is welcome. The commission still has a residual six-month power to call for a small-merger filing, but at least the default position is no longer that every passing commercial transaction must be marched through Pretoria in leg irons.

But then, because this is South Africa and no act of sanity may go unpunished, the commission appears to have paired this useful reform with fresh enthusiasm for employee share ownership plans, or Esops, the most fashionable instrument in the public-interest extortion toolkit.

The result is classic Pretoria as one hand lifts the boot slightly off the throat of smaller deals, while the other tightens the garrotte around everything still large enough to be caught.

The commission’s latest “impact study” on Esops reads like a sermon. Esops are wonderful. Esops empower workers. Esops improve productivity. Esops create wealth. Esops, one gathers, may soon cure gout and reverse male-pattern baldness.

What the commission seems less eager to test is whether these claims survive contact with evidence, balance sheets or the law.

That last word matters. Law. An increasingly quaint concept in our public-interest merger regime.

The Competition Act does not say every merger must increase historically disadvantaged ownership. Nor does it say that, failing such increase, merging parties must be frogmarched into creating a 5% Esop. The tribunal itself has said as much. In the Epiroc-Aard matter, it pushed back against the crude idea that public-interest conditions may be imposed as a matter of bureaucratic habit. The analysis must be holistic, evidence-based and linked to a merger-specific harm.

The commission appears to have treated the tribunal’s reasoning as one of those regrettable legal formalities that can be ignored

That should have settled it.

Instead, the commission appears to have treated the tribunal’s reasoning as one of those regrettable legal formalities that can be ignored.

The original sin here is the mutation of merger control into industrial policy. Competition law is meant to stop transactions that substantially prevent or lessen competition, while also guarding against specific public-interest harms caused by a merger. It is not meant to be a roving fiscal instrument. It is not meant to compensate for the failures of BEE policy, labour policy and industrial policy or feed the department of trade, industry & competition’s permanent appetite for leverage over private capital.

Yet that is what it has become.

The commission has discovered that a merger filing is a wonderful moment to extract concessions. The buyer wants certainty. The seller wants closure. Funders want conditions precedent ticked off. Everyone is bleeding fees. Time is money. And then the public-interest menu arrives with a smorgasbord of supplier development funds, localisation undertakings, procurement promises, moratoriums on retrenchments, HDP ownership kickers, and, increasingly, the Esop.

Worse, the new Esop thinking seems to push the model from merely onerous to openly confiscatory. If notional vendor finance must carry no interest, if shares must be sold at a discount, if workers must not contribute, if companies must pay for training, fund trustees, absorb administrative costs, provide dispute mechanisms and potentially accommodate board representation, then let us stop pretending this is “ownership”.

It is a compelled transfer of value.

And when imposed as the price of merger approval, under threat of prohibition or delay, as one completion lawyer put it to me, it looks like “expropriation with a smiley-face sticker on the affidavit”.

The commission’s defenders will say this is progressive. They will say workers deserve to share in corporate upside. Of course they do. Sensible employee ownership can be a powerful thing. Properly designed, voluntarily adopted, commercially rational Esops can align incentives and build wealth.

But that is precisely the point because ownership isn’t magic dust. It depends on the company, the capital structure, dividend policy, debt, valuation, liquidity, governance and time horizon. In a listed cash-generative business, an Esop may work beautifully. In a thin-margin private company, carrying acquisition debt and facing volatile earnings, it may be a death knell.

The commission’s theology assumes ownership must produce wealth, and if it does not, then the structure must be made more generous by forcing the company to give away more value upfront. Heads the state wins. Tails the investor pays.

This matters because investors are not a captive species. They don’t have to transact here. They can take their money elsewhere, to jurisdictions where merger control is about merger control, not a lucky packet of redistributive demands. Capital is not patriotic. It doesn’t weep during the national anthem.

The raised thresholds are therefore welcome, but they are not reform enough. They merely reduce the number of animals wandering into the commission’s hunting ground. Those still caught in the trap may find the old habits alive and well.