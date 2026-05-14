BRYAN SILKE: ‘Mature, low growth’? Blu still offers plenty of go

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The article “Blu’s status ‘complicated’ after Cell C divorce” (Investing, May 7-May 13) correctly highlights that potential Blu Label Unlimited investors are still assessing how value will crystallise after the Cell C recapitalisation and IPO. However, complexity after a major restructuring should not automatically be interpreted as evidence of deterioration or structural stagnation.

The Cell C transaction was consequential. Its objective was to restore operational sustainability at Cell C, simplify legacy structures, create strategic flexibility and better align the various operating assets across the broader ecosystem. It was not designed as a short-term rerating exercise.

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Viewed through that lens, comparing Blu Label’s current earnings profile directly with prior reporting periods without adjusting for the movement of businesses and associated earnings streams risks oversimplifying what has changed within the group.

A significant component of this relates to the repositioning of the communications equipment company (CEC) business into Cell C. CEC historically housed the postpaid handset and subscriber base within Blu Label, because Cell C’s balance sheet constraints made it difficult for the operator to accommodate those activities efficiently itself.

After the recapitalisation, Cell C became the natural home for those operations. Importantly, the earnings did not disappear from the broader value chain; they were repositioned into an asset in which Blu Label still retains meaningful exposure. As a result, interpreting the decline in reported core headline earnings purely as evidence of weakening operational quality ignores the extent to which earnings were redistributed across the ecosystem after the transaction.

Equally, Blu Label’s balance sheet and cash flow profile need to be assessed within the context of the type of business it operates. The company manages a vast transactional platform spanning airtime, prepaid electricity, vouchers, ticketing, digital payments and other value-added services. In that environment, settlement timing, float management and working capital movements are integral components of the operating model itself.

More importantly, however, the debate should not be confined solely to the mechanics of the Cell C restructuring. A more material story is the extent to which Blu Label is evolving beyond its legacy identity as a prepaid airtime distributor.

The description of Blu Label as a “mature, low-growth” business fails to capture how the group is strategically positioning itself. While the legacy distribution platform remains highly cash generative, management has simultaneously been building adjacent capabilities that leverage the group’s scale, infrastructure, liquidity flows, retail reach and embedded customer relationships to create additional monetisation opportunities.

Blu Voucher is perhaps the clearest illustration of this transition. What may have been viewed simply as a voucher distribution capability is becoming a broader digital commerce and stored-value ecosystem. The strategic opportunity lies not merely in voucher issuance, but in creating a scalable infrastructure layer capable of supporting multiple forms of value transfer and prepaid commerce across a wide range of industries and use cases. This is akin to servicing those in the informal sector who want to transact without formal banking channel access.

Blu Label’s treasury capability remains materially underappreciated by many market observers

Crucially, new services can be layered onto the existing infrastructure with relatively limited incremental capital investment, allowing the ecosystem to deepen over time as additional merchants, products and consumers are added.

That is not the profile of a static ex-growth distributor. It is the profile of a platform business seeking to extract increasing value from an already scaled transactional network.

The same applies to Blu Label’s treasury capability, which remains underappreciated by many market observers. Historically viewed as a support function, treasury is becoming an earnings contributor in its own right through the optimisation of liquidity, settlement cycles and transaction flows across the ecosystem on a huge scale.

Given the scale of daily transactional volumes processed through the platform, Blu Label is able to generate value through bulk procurement efficiencies, settlement optimisation, early-payment structures and the intelligent deployment of working capital. These are advantages that stem directly from scale and ecosystem architecture, rather than from traditional distribution economics alone.

This becomes relevant when considered alongside Blu Advance — South Africa’s market-leading airtime and electricity advance platform and the first provider to bring electricity advances to market at scale. Unlike standalone fintech lenders that need to spend years acquiring customers and building repayment histories, Blu Advance has immediate access to an embedded customer base and years of transactional insight already generated within the ecosystem. Repayment behaviour, collections and customer interaction can all occur within the same transactional environment, creating structural efficiencies and potentially lower customer acquisition costs.

None of this removes execution risk, nor does it negate legitimate investor questions around the eventual monetisation of Cell C or near-term earnings visibility. Those are valid considerations. But reducing Blu Label to the description of a mature, low-growth airtime distributor understates the scale of strategic repositioning under way.

Blu Label is building a broader ecosystem that spans digital commerce infrastructure, embedded finance, treasury optimisation, prepaid enablement, transactional intelligence and platform-based value-transfer solutions. That transition may take time to be fully reflected in market perception and valuation multiples, but it is central to understanding where the business is heading.

Silke is spokesperson for Blu Label Unlimited