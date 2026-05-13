PODCAST: South African agriculture starts the year with strong job gains, but there are risks ahead

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The South African agricultural sector continues to create more jobs. In the first quarter of 2026, farm jobs increased 3% from the same period a year earlier to 960,000 — up 1% from the last quarter of 2025.

This uptick in agricultural employment is unsurprising, as the sector has generally enjoyed favourable production conditions in 2025 up to the start of this year. The beef, dairy and pork producers have faced challenges due to foot-and-mouth disease, while the pork industry has been hit by African swine fever.

Other subsectors have generally experienced favourable production conditions, partly thanks to La Niña rains and the expansion of agricultural activity. The Western Cape, Eastern Cape, Free State, North West and Limpopo have shown annual job growth. Job gains in these provinces helped overshadow the decline registered in other parts of the country.

But going into 2027, there are risks. Fuel and fertiliser price increases because of the war in the Middle East are raising input costs. Then there’s the expected El Niño drought. These could weigh on employment conditions in the sector from now on.

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Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.