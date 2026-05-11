PODCAST: South Africa sees strong agricultural machinery sales in April, but the path ahead is uncertain

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Agricultural machinery sales remain robust in South Africa, supported by orders that some farmers likely placed before the current global challenges. Their finances have been boosted over the past few months by the ample harvest in the 2024/2025 season, on the back of beneficial La Niña rains.

Therefore, when interpreting these recent sales, we must be careful not to view them as an indication that the agricultural sector has not been affected by rising input costs, lower agricultural commodity prices and lingering uncertainty about the weather outlook heading into the 2026/2027 season.

In April, tractor sales totalled 548 units, up 4% from the same period a year ago, according to data from the South African Agricultural Machinery Association.

Sales of combine harvesters hit 52 units, up 13% from April 2025. This uptick comes after a slight slump in March 2026 sales — a departure from the previous 14 months of strong tractor sales, which had been supported by good harvests.

But the path ahead is uncertain. We explain more in this week’s podcast.

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