Opinion

PODCAST: Will the recent rains affect the quality of grain in South Africa?

The harvest is expected to be the biggest yet

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

A selection of grains: quinoa, brown rice, millet, amaranth, teff, buckwheat, sorghum.
(123RF / Marek Uliasz)

We are late in the 2025/2026 summer grains and oilseed season. Farmers in some regions have already started harvesting the crop. South Africa is set to have its largest grain harvest on record, about 20.8Mt. But will the recent rains cause quality issues? Or will they help increase the soil moisture ahead of the start of the 2026/2027 season?

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