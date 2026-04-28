PODCAST: Will the recent rains affect the quality of grain in South Africa?

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We are late in the 2025/2026 summer grains and oilseed season. Farmers in some regions have already started harvesting the crop. South Africa is set to have its largest grain harvest on record, about 20.8Mt. But will the recent rains cause quality issues? Or will they help increase the soil moisture ahead of the start of the 2026/2027 season?

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