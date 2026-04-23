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South Africa has developed a new proposed policy for AI, which was gazetted this month. So the obvious thing to do is to ask various AI models what they think of it. Irritatingly and suspiciously, they like it.

One should make one’s prejudices clear: my basic position is that government policy documents are pointless, generic, verbose, outdated, driven by political niceties and laden with synthetic jargon; they exude fake authority, partly because of the small mountain of expensive advisers hired to produce them. And they almost always propose exactly the same things: more regulation and more oversight bodies.

AI Policy: Like the curate’s egg, the government’s new draft AI policy is good in parts — but it’s trying to hit a target that’s moving too fast ([ ])

As it happens, few documents demonstrate this tendency better than the draft South African national AI policy.

Just to give you a taste, the document uses the following phrases: “whole-of-government approach”, “tech-convergent”, “future-proof and technology-neutral” and, of course, “the platform economy”. Moreover, it suggests seven, count them, seven new bodies: the National AI Commission (National AI Office), the AI Ethics Board, the AI Regulatory Authority, the AI Ombudsperson Office, the National AI Safety Institute, the Integrated AI-Powered Monitoring Centre, and the National AI Regulatory Forum. I am not making this up.

But what takes the cake is the suggestion of an AI Insurance Superfund, modelled on the Road Accident Fund (RAF), to compensate people harmed by AI where liability is murky. Another suggestion is to create legal and technical remedies for deepfakes and defamatory AI. Well, knock me down with a digital feather. Has nobody noticed that the RAF is a gobsmacking disaster that is (a) technically insolvent and (b) has contingent liabilities so huge that your hair stands on end? To suggest using the RAF model as anything other than an example of what not to do is tantamount, IMHO, to being demonstrably inattentive, let alone aberrant.

But despite this obvious and absurd attempt at the bureaucratisation of an enormously exciting new global capacity, the AI models all think it’s fab. Claude’s overall assessment is that it’s “a credible foundation document that reflects broad consultation and serious policy thinking”.

Gemini says: “This is an ambitious work-in-progress that prioritises social equity and ‘Ubuntu’ (community-led responsibility) over a purely market-driven approach. If successfully implemented, it could position South Africa as a leader in ethical AI governance for the African continent. However, its success depends heavily on the ‘whole-of-government approach’ and the ability to fund and capacitate the numerous proposed regulatory bodies.”

This is a huge moment for AI because it has effectively moved from being theoretically dangerous to being actually dangerous

ChatGPT comes closest to my cynicism but ultimately supports the document. “This is less an AI law than a political statement of intent: South Africa wants to be pro-innovation, pro-rights and pro-sovereignty at the same time. That is a sensible ambition. The real argument now will be over definition, funding, and whether the country can build something practical rather than merely impressive on paper.” Well, you know, obvs.

I’m being slightly tongue-in-cheek here; drawing up a coherent policy position is a complicated and demanding business. And in truth, I like many of the ideas in the document, particularly that it addresses the need to create an industry as opposed to just regulating one. By the standard of policy documents over the years, that’s a step forward.

And it’s not as though AI regulation is not an international subject of the moment. This month Anthropic announced that its new AI model, Mythos, would not be released to the general public. Instead, under an initiative called Project Glasswing, whose 12 founder members include Apple, Google and Nvidia, access would be strictly controlled.

The problem is not that Mythos has a tendency to hallucinate or allows users to put bikinis on images of politicians. The problem is that it works too well and would put the world’s digital infrastructure at risk. The model can exploit security holes in everything from popular operating systems to the cryptographic software that secures e-commerce and financial networks. Anthropic says Mythos found vulnerabilities in every major operating system and every major web browser.

This is a huge moment for AI because it has effectively moved from being theoretically dangerous to being actually dangerous. It is a sea change, one that has been extensively predicted. The industry’s solution is to provide the model to all the major software makers so they can test it and make sure their systems are up to snuff.

Even in Washington, where the Trump administration and the Republican Party in general have been more or less in favour of letting innovation rip, the advent of Mythos is causing something of a rethink. What the industry has done on its own is more or less what a regulatory body might do: slow down innovation somewhat to allow existing systems to catch up. In a way, that forms the basis for an open-ended kind of regulatory order that won’t restrict innovation and won’t result in everybody’s password being kinda useless.

But there are very obvious problems. First, there is the fact that AI is still unfolding so rapidly and unpredictably that we have no real idea what it is that we will be regulating. Second, the five US and two Chinese companies that are paving the way here are all led by some very competitive and determined and, if we are honest, odd people. I’m not sure I would lend some of them my car to pick up groceries, let alone entrust them with the future of human civilisation. And third, there are big, very big, geopolitical issues here.

So where does this leave us on South Africa’s proposed AI policy outlook? Institutions and government departments will need to examine it and make up their own minds. But to me, this outline is too reminiscent of South African government policy in general — way too ambitious. This is essentially a state-building exercise with a distinctly South African emphasis on rights, inclusion and data sovereignty. Would it be too much to ask that we just concentrate on getting cheap data into schools before we begin our great march to take on global AI regulation, which, as of now, we have no control over?