EDITORIAL: Implying a belief in the country’s courts

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When EFF leader Julius Malema was found guilty in 2025 of firearm-related offences, his party spoke of “a political climate in which the judiciary is influenced by imperialist and right-wing agendas rather than evidence and fairness”. This matter, said the EFF, “has been maliciously pursued for more than seven years. Throughout this period, the case has been dragged through the courts, not because of compelling evidence, but because of the political agenda driving it.”

When the sentence — five years in prison — was handed down last week by the East London magistrate’s court, some thought it was well-deserved and long overdue. Others felt it was unduly harsh and indicative of a political agenda that had nothing to do with the offences themselves. This was inevitable — Malema is a polarising figure.

As it turned out, the magistrate may have got it about right: Malema can appeal the sentence but not the conviction. Both conviction and sentence send a strong message, but on appeal a prison term could be set aside.

What is more important is the nature of the EFF’s response. When Malema was convicted, it said it would “engage the judgment further, seek comprehensive legal advice, and move with the intention to appeal this ruling, trusting that higher courts will expose the weaknesses and contradictions of this prosecution”.

That is an implicit statement that while the EFF regards the courts as “influenced by imperialist and right-wing agendas”, it still accepts their legitimacy.