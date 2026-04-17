Opinion

WATCH: April is a busy month for South Africa agriculture

This is an important month for South Africa’s agricultural sector

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

(Shamil Zhumatov)

South Africa’s agriculture is in a critical month that guides us on the possible fortunes of summer and winter grain production, citrus and strawberry production. For winter crops, the weather remains the biggest risk, along with higher input costs. For other crops, higher fuel prices, rising shipping costs and logistical challenges in the Middle East are huge concerns.

We discuss more in this week’s episode of AgriView:

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