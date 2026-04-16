NATASHA MARRIAN: Millennials on a mission

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Geordin Hill-Lewis grasps the significance of the political moment in which he ascended to the DA’s top spot over the weekend.

In his acceptance speech, he traced the party’s post-democratic leadership, crediting his predecessors for the prominence the DA is now basking in as the second-biggest partner in the GNU — from Tony Leon to Helen Zille, Mmusi Maimane and John Steenhuisen.

It is on Hill-Lewis’s shoulders that the DA’s most urgent and arduous task falls: growing to become the dominant political force in the country. It is a momentous challenge, closely tied to the future of democratic South Africa.

Cape Town mayor, Geordin Hill-Lewis. (Ruvan Boshoff)

His top priority, he tells the FM, is to continue the DA’s trajectory from being an opposition party to being a party of government. The next step, as “a party that explicitly aims to lead South Africa”, is “to be the largest party in South Africa”.

The political transition to a coalition era, which began with the local government elections of 2016, now seems irreversible at all levels of government. Voters are frustrated, withdrawing from the democratic process in greater numbers with each election. The Electoral Commission of South Africa is deeply concerned about findings from the Human Sciences Research Council that more than 60% of South Africans no longer believe in democracy. The exuberance of the democratic transition is being replaced by cynical fatalism.

The ANC’s “broad church” is being tugged in opposing directions as the party haemorrhages support and has to rely on coalitions to keep its hands on the levers of power. The instinct of many of its leaders is to reconcile with the breakaway EFF and MK Party. Yet there are influential leaders who are keenly aware of the danger of such tie-ups — all three fish from the same pool of voters.

The ANC in Gauteng has been experimenting with an EFF partnership since 2022, but its grip on power in the province grows ever more precarious — its support in Gauteng dropped from 50% in 2019 to 35% in 2024.

I just want to state clearly and unambiguously that we care deeply about advancing South Africans who live in poverty, the huge majority of which are black South Africans — Geordin Hill-Lewis

The criminalisation of the police and a criminal justice system in crisis have left South Africans effectively on their own in the fight against crime. President Cyril Ramaphosa highlighted the issue as a top priority in his state of the nation address (Sona), pledging to treat it as urgently as he did the load-shedding crisis.

It is into this charged, complex terrain that Hill-Lewis, 39, and a cohort of young leaders — including newly elected federal council chair Ashor Sarupen, 37, and federal chair Solly Msimanga, 45 — are stepping after their election over the weekend. “There is a generational shift in the DA’s national leadership, which I find very exciting,” the new party leader said.

Democratic Alliance (DA) party Gauteng Leader, Solly Msimanga speaks during a media briefing regarding the rapidly escalating water crisis in Gauteng (Per-Anders Pettersson)

Sarupen replaces Zille, who is 75. Steenhuisen is 50.

As it was for Ramaphosa in his Sona, crime is top of the agenda for Hill-Lewis. His party has waged a long-running battle to gain more policing powers in the Western Cape and Cape Town metro.

Hill-Lewis is also shifting the DA’s political tone from tearing down its opponents to focusing more on the demographic that it needs to win over — black South Africans.

“I think the mistaken premise in this discussion — and really this is a sleight of hand — is that if you are opposed to the current model of broad-based BEE, it means that you are opposed to the concept of black advancement. Nothing could be further from the truth,” he says.

Ashor Sarupen (supplied )

“I just want to state clearly and unambiguously that we care deeply about advancing South Africans who live in poverty, the huge majority of which are black South Africans, and that we have absolutely no hesitation in saying so. Genuinely, this is the point of politics, to get people out of poverty, so we deeply care about black advancement,” he says.

Hill-Lewis will remain as Cape Town mayor, resisting the lure of a ministerial post in the national cabinet. First, he says, it is easier to hold the national government to account if he is not reporting to the president, which all cabinet ministers do. Second, Cape Town is South Africa’s “most functional city”, making it relatively easy to run while he juggles his new role as DA leader.

And then there’s the fact that every national government department requires “intensive care and treatment to begin to rebuild”, a time-consuming enterprise.

“I think being a mayor is one of the most meaningful and purposeful jobs in South Africa, and I love it very much.”

He does worry that the extra duties as party leader might impinge on his family time. “I must be totally honest that I feel personal apprehension, because my family and my family time are very important to me, and it’s where I derive a lot of energy and inspiration and a sense of calm in the daily hubbub of politics.”

The DA’s elective conference over the weekend marks the biggest generational shift in the party’s history; probably an essential starting point for its ambition to overtake the ANC as South Africa’s largest party.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research