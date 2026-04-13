PODCAST: Are cooling agricultural equipment sales in South Africa a temporary blip?

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Last week, the South African Agricultural Machinery Association released its monthly agricultural machinery sales report for March 2026.

To some observers of the South African agricultural sector, the report signalled a change from the long period of strong tractor and combine harvester sales to a much slower pace. Tractor sales declined for the first time in 14 months, down 8% year on year, to 618 units. At the same time, combine harvester sales fell by 22% from March 2025 to 29 units.

While such a decline is not desirable, it is also not alarming, and we should be careful not to read too much into the state of the sector from a one-month slowdown in agricultural machinery sales.

Moreover, the March 2026 tractor and combine harvest sales levels remain well above the long-term averages. Therefore, the base effects are also another factor to consider when interpreting this data.

Indeed, the Middle East war and concerns about fuel prices have, to an extent, negatively impacted the sector, as reflected in the first-quarter results of the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index.

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Richard Humphries, Sam Mkokeli, Nelisiwe Tshabalala and Amanda Murimba produce this podcast.