EDITORIAL: Once again, it’s mostly famous brands

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The Springboks brand was unchanged in 50th place, with an estimated value of R3.3bn.

In an authoritative pronouncement on the local economy’s sweet spots, the latest brand value rankings again confirm telecoms companies, banks and supermarket chains still comfortably ensconced in the top spots.

The pattern is largely unchanged over the past 10 years. MTN and Vodacom retain the top two spots of the 2026 Brand Finance South Africa survey with values of R51bn and R48bn, respectively.

But the telecoms gains were up 0.4% and 9%, respectively, well off the 19% gains registered by Standard Bank (R45bn) and FNB (R35bn). Perhaps next year we will finally see a change at the top of the board?

Checkers and corporate cousin Shoprite remain the two retail brands still in the top 10, with both Woolworths and Spar slipping. Conversely, fashion retailer Pep saw its brand value soar 76% to R5.8bn, and Pick n Pay offshoot Boxer was up 55% to R3.8bn.

Other interesting shifts showed a resounding top 100 debut for cider brand Savanna at 13th with a rosy value of R19bn — ahead of Castle Lager (R17bn) and Carling Black Label (R14bn). That should give Heineken Beverages something to cheer.

The Springboks rugby brand was unchanged in 50th place (with an estimated value of R3.3bn) — rather surprising considering the team’s indomitable form.

Unsurprisingly, local pay-TV business MultiChoice has also clattered down the rankings. But insurance group Hollard was the eye-catching gainer in shifting from 69th position to 22nd — ahead of Outsurance and Momentum and not far behind Old Mutual.

Brand Finance estimates that the total value of South Africa’s top 100 brands increased by 12% to R771bn, which is hopefully indicative of a sprightly business environment. The JSE, significantly, also slipped into the top 100 rankings for the first time.