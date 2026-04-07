WATCH: The underpinnings of subdued sentiment in agriculture

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Where does the Middle East conflict leave South Africa’s farmers, agribusiness and exporters?

There is a growing sense of pessimism in South Africa’s farming and agribusiness sector. The change in sentiment from the upbeat tone we started the year with is justifiable.

The year is not even three months in, but there are growing domestic and global challenges that weigh on operating conditions and the mindset of decision-makers.

The Agbiz/IDC Agribusiness Confidence Index, an indicator of sentiment in the sector, fell by 18 points to 49 in the first quarter of 2026. A level below the 50-neutral mark typically indicates pessimism.

In this week’s segment of Agriview, we discuss the underlying factors around the sector’s subdued sentiment.

Watch the 15-minute conversation here: