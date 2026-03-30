WATCH: The value of pushing for Agoa renewal in South Africa’s agriculture sector

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Some, understandably, criticised the value of the African Growth & Opportunity Act (Agoa) as the “liberation day” tariffs eroded its benefits. Without Agoa, South African products exported to the US would typically face an additional 3.4% tariff on top of the 30% “liberation day” tariffs, bringing the total to 33.4%.

Now that the tariffs are down to 10% (and may increase to 15% at some point), we are at the same level as our competitors in South America, including Chile and Peru. This places South Africa in a better position than in the second half of 2025. We can compete fairly.

We are approaching the citrus export season and have ample wine supplies. If the tariffs remain at these levels for some time, we may have a better export season to the US.

We discuss more in this week’s episode of AgriView: