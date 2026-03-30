PODCAST: Africa is at the heart of South Africa’s agricultural export success

When we consider exports in South Africa’s agriculture, we typically overlook the importance of Africa. Such an approach is wrong; the continent is central to our agricultural export success so far. In 2025, South Africa’s agriculture sector exported a record $15.1bn, up 10% from a year ago. Nearly half of these exports went to African countries.
The continent’s prominence differs by product. Still, there is no way we would have been able to enjoy this export success, where we are now ranked 32nd among global agricultural exporters and the only African country in the top 40, without preferential access to the continent.
As we continue to work to access more of Asia, the Middle East and other parts of the world, it’s important to take a step back and acknowledge the role Africa has played in our agricultural success journey.
We discuss more in this podcast.
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