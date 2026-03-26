PODCAST: The Middle East remains a key potential export market for South Africa’s agriculture

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Petrol prices are expected to rise, impacting on the cost of living

South Africa’s agricultural exports to the Middle East, worth $1.3bn in 2025, or 8% of overall agricultural exports, are at risk from the ongoing tensions in the region.

Shipping costs are rising. Agricultural businesses that export to the Middle East will be exploring whether other markets can absorb their products. South Africa’s citrus, strawberry and maize harvest seasons will soon begin across the country, and as the conflict in the Middle East drags on, trade interruptions will persist.

While the conflict will impose major costs on businesses, South Africa must remain focused on its long-term agricultural export growth strategy, which targets the Middle East as a key market. In times of peace and reconstruction, this region would be a key agricultural export market. We believe there remains room to increase exports in peacetime.

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