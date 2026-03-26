NATASHA MARRIAN: Untangling the SACP Gordian knot

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The ANC has apparently come to terms with the SACP’s decision to contest the local government election on its own for the first time. The ANC is now turning to the complexities of fighting an election in which a former ally is an opponent.

It is holding a special national executive committee meeting this week to work out the “practicalities” as the SACP sees through its conference resolution to contest for state power.

The process is historic, likely to culminate in the cutting of the deep ties between the liberation movement and the communist organisation, which started with the SACP’s forerunner, the Communist Party of South Africa, in the 1920s. The formal alliance was established in the 1990s after the unbanning of both organisations.

The SACP’s decision marks another potential risk to the ANC’s electoral support at a time when it is scrambling to recover from its loss of an outright majority for the first time in three decades in the 2024 national election.

It was already on the back foot at local level, with the number of hung councils swelling from 27 in 2016 to 70 in the 2021 local government election.

The SACP could easily be described as another “splinter” from the ANC, as it has made clear that it will be chasing disillusioned liberation party voters.

The split will be complicated. SACP members are allowed to hold dual membership, which is codified in the ANC constitution. Many SACP leaders are deployed on an ANC ticket in local, provincial and national government.

SACP structures have historically participated in ANC election programmes, including planning and strategy meetings — which, as opponents, they cannot expect to continue doing, ANC deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane tells the FM.

The ANC, she says, has been burnt before — by former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party in the 2024 general election. The ANC was caught by surprise and only after the election did the scale of the “double-dipping” of MK backers masquerading as ANC members emerge.

Nomvula Mokonyane at the Memorial Lecture of Bertha Gxowa at the DH Williams Hall in Katlehong. (Freddy Mavunda)

“We have learnt from the MK experience. You can’t have somebody sitting in your strategy group and then going to the SACP with the information gathered. We’ve invested in research, we’ve got a group of strategists and analysts. If the SACP wishes to take part in the election against the ANC, let it build its own capacity and understanding, because we’re going to be contesting in the same space,” she says. SACP leaders must now recuse themselves from ANC processes. It is not about dual membership, Mokonyane says, but about “dual participation”.

The ANC will also have to rely on its branches to help filter out SACP members who are “double-dipping” during the list process, during which it selects councillors to represent it across the country’s 257 municipalities, Mokonyane says.

You can’t have somebody sitting in your strategy group and then going to the SACP with the information it gathered — Nomvula Mokonyane

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula weighed in on the deployment conundrum facing the former allies at the Amathole regional conference on Sunday. He told ANC delegates that SACP members deployed to government positions by the ANC must choose where their allegiance lies — a tough choice, but one that has to be made.

Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba is deployed to her post by the ANC and is a member of the ANC provincial executive committee — but is also the deputy chair of the SACP in the province. It is particularly complex for Ramathuba, as she is likely to be elected as the provincial chair when the Limpopo ANC holds its elective conference at the end of the month.

Then there are SACP-affiliated ministers and deputy ministers who are all in their posts on ANC tickets, including higher education minister Buti Manamela, deputy finance minister David Masondo and science, technology & innovation minister Blade Nzimande, who is also the chair of the SACP.

While the ANC appears to have accepted the SACP’s decision to contest the election independently, a reunion after the election has not been ruled out, particularly if the communists perform poorly.

The most recent socialist splinter from the ANC-led alliance to participate in elections was the Socialist Revolutionary Workers Party, established by the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa), which contested in 2019. The party won fewer than 25,000 votes, failing to win a single seat provincially or nationally.

This was despite Numsa being the largest union, with more than 300,000 members, when it was affiliated to Cosatu. The SACP will want to avert such a scenario. It has held talks with Julius Malema’s EFF, whose electoral growth has also stalled, to unite leftist forces in the country.

The SACP is also banking on Cosatu’s support. The federation has avoided choosing between its allies in what used to be called the tripartite alliance with the SACP and ANC, but it may be forced to take sides at its elective congress around September.

The SACP has not been tested electorally at any level in 30 years of democracy, and it would not be surprising if it does poorly. Its performance will depend on how many of its prominent leaders decide to part with the ANC and thereby give up their salaried positions in government as ANC appointees.

Whichever way the pendulum swings, the alliance as South Africa has come to know it will never be the same again.