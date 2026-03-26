JANNIE ROSSOUW: The rise of stealthonomics

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The ANC has excelled at breaking things that used to work.

The word “stealth” generally means something being kept as a secret or disguised as something else, in instances where disclosure of the truth will result in disapproval. For many years South Africa suffered stealth taxes, with inflation pushing taxpayers into higher tax brackets without any policy adjustment or public approval of higher tax rates.

South Africa has now also introduced stealth privatisation, with the private sector taking over those functions where the government has failed completely. This is evident in logistics and service delivery at local government level.

This privatisation takes place without any policy changes or public announcements. The government has simply failed at a scale that necessitates private sector action in the interest of a better life for all in South Africa.

I cannot help but wonder whether the ANC leadership sometimes reflects in quiet moments on how the hell it managed to break a functioning economy in less than three decades. The ANC excelled at breaking things that had worked in 1994 and before — for instance, the South African Post Office and rail transport. Things broken since 1994 can be a long list, but these two examples will suffice.

By 2015 it was already clear that things were derailing (pun intended). At that time, I developed the expression “fiscal cliff” to describe the dire future of South Africa’s fiscal position in the absence of a clear change of trajectory. Though I was ridiculed at the time, the country’s fiscal position was indeed at the precipice before corrective action was taken.

I have now developed “stealthonomics” as a new collective term to cover matters that are misrepresented to make them palatable. Indeed, these are matters kept as a secret or disguised as something else, as disclosure of the truth will result in disapproval.

I classify calls for higher taxes in South Africa as stealthonomics. The tax burden is already high, but calls for more taxes are put forward as if this were not the case. Naturally, the call is for higher taxes on the (undefined) wealthy.

Tax? (supplied )

About 645,000 individual taxpayers with taxable incomes of more than R1m per year contribute about 19% of all taxes collected by the South African government. Among other means, this was achieved by way of stealthonomics.

The maximum marginal tax rate of 45% on taxable income above R1.5m was introduced in March 2017. Adjusted for inflation, this amounts to about R2.2m in real terms, but the rate of 45% is now applicable on taxable income above R1.88m.

This was stealthonomics, as this increased burden was never announced.

The water supply crisis in Joburg is a good example of negative stealthonomics

Calls for raising government income on the net wealth of taxpayers fall in the same category of stealthonomics. It is put forward as a wealth tax but is nothing other than wealth confiscation.

It will be expected of people who hold wealth to transfer some percentage of it annually to the government. Wealth can generate income, but it is not necessarily always the case.

Raising government revenue from this wealth, disguised as a wealth tax, implies a flow of funds from taxpayers to the government. These funds must be raised in some way, as not all wealth produces annual income. Under such circumstances, payment must be made from current income or from the liquidation of wealth. Indeed, a neat form of confiscation, disguised as taxation.

The liquidation of wealth to pay funds to the government might also attract capital gains tax, which will be further stealthonomics.

South Africans should be wary of instances where stealthonomics is used to their detriment. Increased and new taxation is one form of stealthonomics, but any deterioration of service delivery qualifies for the same description. Not announced, but services are being withheld. The water supply crisis in Joburg is a good example of negative stealthonomics.

Service delivery crises in Joburg, including the water crisis, make us worry whether it will be sufficient to elect Helen Zille as executive mayor of that city. Perhaps the only solution is to use stealthonomics and elect Zille as president of Joburg.

Civil society should be vigilant and point out negative stealthonomics when it occurs. Such negative elements should be introduced by means of policy adjustments and subject to public debate and approval, rather than imposed unnoticed.

At the same time, civil society should rejoice in privatisation by means of stealthonomics, as service delivery will improve. Privatisation will help to ensure the service delivery we had before the ANC government simply broke it.

Rossouw is an honorary professor at Wits Business School and an economist at Altitude Wealth