EDITORIAL: This colonial relic should be retired

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

If there was ever a colonial relic in South Africa, it is the retirement age, long accepted as between 60 and 65 by both the public and private sectors.

Until the second half of the 19th century, people worked until they could not. It was the German chancellor Otto von Bismarck in the 1880s who invented the first state pension system that was national, systematic and compulsory. The retirement age was first set at 70, then reduced to 65. That number had nothing to do with biology but was based on a combination of social, fiscal and political factors in Germany at the time.

The 60-65 age for mandatory retirement was adopted by many countries, including South Africa. It has proved remarkably enduring, despite huge increases in life expectancy. It still makes sense for those doing heavy manual labour. The appealing economic aspect can be that retirement serves to clear the labour market for younger people.

However, countries where population growth is low and skills are increasingly scarce are wanting to prolong working lives. Denmark has raised its retirement age to 70 for those born in 1971 or later. In 2023 France’s pension reforms increased the legal retirement age from 62 to 64. Starting from 2013, Japan decided to raise the retirement age by one year every three years until it reached 65 in 2025.

The Basic Conditions of Employment Act is silent on when an employee must retire

The skills aspect is important. Just when we in South Africa thought that a competent person had been appointed to a senior position in the tottering criminal justice system, it emerged that he might not last more than two years — hardly time to get anything lasting done.

The impressive Andy Mothibi, the new director of the National Prosecuting Authority, is 63 and, judging by media reports, there seems to be firm and uncontested consensus that “by law” he will have to retire when he reaches 65.

But this may not be literally true. The Basic Conditions of Employment Act is silent on when an employee must retire.

Rather, a mandatory retirement age depends on the contract between employer and employee. In South Africa, most employment contracts do prescribe that age. According to the Government Employees Pension Fund, “60 years is the normal retirement age” for its members. However, the department of public service & administration confirmed in 2019 that, in terms of the Public Service Act of 1994, “the normal retirement age is 65 years”.

Either way, it appears there is no legal reason that the state must force its employees to retire at 60 or 65, except in the sense that a contract is legally binding. It follows that the state, like any other employer, has the right to revisit a contract with an employee and extend it for as long as both parties allow.

Of course, if this is done for one individual, others might clamour for a similar renegotiation of contract — but no employer would have an obligation to do that.

If Mothibi proves to be a dynamic and effective national director of public prosecutions, it would be sad indeed if the government were to slavishly follow, by ignorance or design, the prevailing conventional wisdom that by law he will have to retire at 65.

Instead, it should simply draw up a new contract for the good of the country, the sooner the better.