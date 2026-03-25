WATCH: Can we really make money out of our police stations?

The government is planning something quite audacious — and it isn’t a high-speed train from Tshwane to Durban. It wants to create, out of the often dishevelled mass of land and property it owns through the department of public works & infrastructure, a national property company worth R155bn. And it’ll be open to — and, indeed, depend on — private investment.
Public works minister Dean Macpherson tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that “we have to find a mechanism to do something to protect the underlying value [of the state’s assets]”.
He adds: “If you wanted to put it on a graph, you’d have an inclining maintenance backlog and a declining property value.
“And those two are going to intersect at a point where, if a decision isn’t made quickly, the damage may become irreversible. And the government may have anything between a R30bn and R50bn hole on its balance sheet due to these collapsing buildings.”
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