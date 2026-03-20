Opinion

WATCH: Ample grain in South Africa, but profitability in question

In this episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo unpacks what the numbers mean for the sector

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

A brood of white laying hens is shown on a poultry farm. Picture: 123RF/FORMAT35
Grain prices are likely to stay under pressure, which is good news for poultry farmers. Picture: 123RF/FORMAT35

South Africa’s 2025/2026 summer grain and oilseed crop is shaping up to be another strong one. Early estimates suggest production of around 19.8Mt, only slightly down from last season’s near-record harvest.

But with ample local and global supplies, grain prices are likely to stay under pressure. That’s good news for livestock and poultry farmers — and consumers — but it does mean a tougher outlook for grain farmers.

In this episode of AgriView, we unpack what the numbers mean for the sector and for food price inflation.

Watch the full episode here:

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