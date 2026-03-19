TIM COHEN: The Spike, the Squeeze and the Scar

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One thing recently departed scenario planner Clem Sunter understood better than most is that the future is not a single forecast; it is a set of alternative roads, each littered with different hazards.

Sunter, who died last month, liked to invoke scenario-planning pioneer Pierre Wack’s warning that it is better to be vaguely right than precisely wrong. Which feels especially apt now, because anyone claiming to know with confidence where the Iran war will go, where oil will settle and where interest rates will land is probably employed by a television network. Oil is the commodity that turns economists into theologians.

So, allow me to channel Sunter’s fox-like spirit and try to be more or less right rather than gloriously wrong.

The easy scenario exercise is to divide the near future into three acts: the short-term shock, the medium-term squeeze and the longer-term rearrangement. Or, because Sunter always knew the value of a memorable label, let’s give them proper names.

The Spike: the short-term scenario. Oil jumps, markets panic, central banks freeze in place and everybody discovers again that inflation can return faster than official reassurance. But after the spike, everything calms down again and the world goes back to its ordinary panic.

The Squeeze: the medium-term scenario. The war does not end quickly, fuel costs bleed into everything else, growth weakens, rate cuts are delayed and countries like South Africa get the full imported version of stagflation. But no permanent harm is done; after a time the world rights itself and we all sail on into the uncertain future.

The Scar: the long-term scenario. The immediate panic fades, but the world comes away marked: higher structural energy risk, more expensive shipping, more nervous central banks and a belated rediscovery that refining capacity and fuel security were not optional luxuries. And, of course, the interest rate cuts everyone was counting on turn into pressure to increase rates.

Scenarios for an oil-deprived world – with thanks to Clem Sunter and his fox-like spirit (Colleen Wilson)

Whether we are facing the spike, the squeeze or the scar is actually not that difficult to estimate in this case because it all depends on the length of time the now globally famous Strait of Hormuz remains closed to commercial shipping. Bloomberg has given us a helpful set of options. A one-month blockage would drive Brent towards $105 a barrel, while a three-month shutdown could push peak prices near $164, according to a model from Bhargavi Sakthivel and Ziad Daoud at Bloomberg Economics.

I don’t know about you, but to me that seems like a very short and scary time period for the Spike to turn into the Scar. What are the assumptions that underlie the prediction? Well, for one thing, since we are already at an oil price of $105 a barrel (at the time of writing), which is an eye-popping 49% up on the pre-war price, the prediction looks pretty good so far.

In 2024, about 20-million barrels a day moved through the Strait of Hormuz — roughly 20% of global petroleum liquids consumption and more than a quarter of total seaborne oil trade. It is not a marginal canal; it is one of the circulatory arteries of the global economy.

Then add the awkward detail that the bypass options are modest relative to the problem. The International Energy Agency (IEA) estimates Saudi and UAE pipelines could reroute only about 4.7-million barrels a day around Hormuz in a disruption. That helps, but it does not come close to replacing a waterway that normally handles 20-million barrels a day.

Much of the world’s spare production capacity ... was itself in the Middle East, which is rather like discovering your fire extinguisher is in the burning building

Next, the cushioning mechanisms are less comforting than they sound. Reuters reports that around 15-million barrels a day of Middle Eastern supply remain effectively shut out, while the IEA says it will release 400-million barrels from emergency reserves. That sounds heroic until you spread it over three months: it offsets only part of the missing flow, and much of the world’s spare production capacity — about 3.9-million barrels a day before the war — was itself in the Middle East, which is rather like discovering your fire extinguisher is in the burning building.

So the bullish case for the Bloomberg number is simple: if you have already reached roughly $105 in the third week of the crisis, with emergency stocks only partly offsetting a historic disruption and with physical export infrastructure still under threat, then a prolonged three-month closure pushing prices into the $150-$160 zone is not a fantasy. It is a tail-risk outcome built on a very large missing-barrel problem.

But of course, the oil is not priced purely by missing barrels; it is priced by the market’s view of how long the barrels stay missing. The IEA’s March outlook assumes the effective closure causes further shut-ins in the coming weeks but still forecasts Brent above $95 for the next two months, then below $80 in the third quarter as transit resumes and shut-in production gradually eases. That is a very different world from one in which prices scream towards $164.

Analysts at Barclays are also notably less dramatic. The bank says if Hormuz normalises within two to three weeks, its 2026 Brent forecast is $85, and even if the market comes to believe it will take four to six weeks, Brent could reprice to around $100. In other words, at least one major bank is saying that even a serious disruption does not automatically imply super-spike territory.

There is also the demand-destruction argument. Reuters notes that Asia is already beginning to ration fuel, cut refinery runs and adopt emergency conservation measures. High prices do not just punish consumers; after a while they suppress demand. Oil markets have a nasty habit of solving shortage problems by making users too poor or too cautious to consume as much.

A further point: a peak near $164 is not the same as Brent averaging $164 for a quarter. Peaks can be driven by panic, thin liquidity, insurance stress and headlines about mines or missile strikes, only to reverse sharply if convoy protection improves or traders decide the worst has been overdiscounted. So one can accept the possibility of a violent spike without buying the idea of a durable new plateau.

And there is one more practical objection. The present situation is an effective closure rather than a clean physical cork in the bottle: the IEA notes the strait is not literally blocked, but tanker avoidance and insurance withdrawal have had that effect. If commercial risk perceptions improve even modestly, flows can recover faster than the grimmest models assume. Markets that panic into closure can also unpanic into reopening.

A nice Sunter-ish line would be: $164 is not absurd; it is simply the price of assuming that the worst keeps happening. We need to watch and wait, but what we know in the meantime is that the world’s energy system has become a just-in-time machine in an increasingly not-just-in-time world.