MARC HASENFUSS: Online gambling hits jackpot for Sun International

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Are punters getting the odds wrong on local gaming stocks, I wonder? Sector doyen Sun International’s share now reflects the low-/no-growth tag of a six-times trailing earnings multiple and an 11% yield. Rival Tsogo Sun, which started the online gaming race from the back of the field, is accorded a multiple of five and a yield of 6.5%.

Both Sun and Tsogo are steeped in the traditional bricks-and-mortar casino industry and both have sizeable supplementary businesses that cover the limited-payout machine and electronic bingo terminal markets. Those are very dull spots in the local gaming universe, at least against the growth notched up by the online gaming segment over the past few years.

If Sun was rated solely on its encouraging online gaming endeavours, the earnings multiple would have been far richer. The hitch is that Sun is nowhere near the dominant player in this field. Most of this online gaming growth has been grabbed by noncasino operators such as Hollywoodbets and Betway (which both initially built a presence on the sports betting ticket). It remains to be seen if not being the dominant player in this vibrant niche is a predicament or an opportunity for Sun (and Tsogo).

The situation reminds me a little of British American Tobacco (BAT) a few years ago, when the jury was out on whether the group (then slapped with a low earnings multiple/high yield market rating) could successfully diversify away from its traditional but crimping cigarette business into the new smokeless brand categories. The market now clearly thinks BAT can compete profitably in the new-generation tobacco products, as seen in a resurgent share price reflecting a more respectful earnings multiple in the early teens and a 5.5% dividend yield.

If there is a feeling that cigarette smoking will eventually be completely stubbed out, gaming groups are still presenting a hopeful story for the viability of their sprawling casino precincts. However, Sun’s recently released results for the year to end-December show the challenge faced by traditional casino companies in remodelling their portfolios to capitalise effectively on the changing market dynamic.

Average deposits for 2025 were R27m a day! I’m not one to bristle with moral indignation, but that’s an awful lot of ‘chance your arm’ money

What did strike me about Sun’s investor presentation were the big changes at executive level, aside from the recent appointment of Ulrik Bengtsson as CEO. Most notable of these is Mark Sergeant, former MD of Genting Casinos in the UK and now COO of gaming at Sun.

I hear a number of senior Sun staff have also been shifted out and that some of these experienced staffers have made their way to Tsogo (presumably on the online gaming side). Arguably, the most revealing page of Sun’s results is the segmental breakdown of gaming assets — which confirms an ongoing vicious swing in local wagering habits.

There are slight declines in ebitda at Sun’s large Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal precincts, Time Square and Sibaya (down from R469m to R457m and R452m to R436m, respectively). GrandWest in Cape Town had a more noticeable decline from R619m to R530m. There’s pressure, but these three assets — and we can add Sun City (ebitda slightly up, to R387m) and Sun Slots (R337m) to the mix — still churn out a chunk of cash flow at fair margins.

The problem for Sun comes lower down on the segmental report, where some of the smaller casino precincts are looking subscale and at risk of being rendered irrelevant by the online gaming boom. Windmill Casino in Bloemfontein chipped in R29m to group ebitda, Flamingo in Kimberley was at breakeven (and a small loss at operating level) and Golden Valley in Worcester managed R4m in ebitda.

Even midsize casino precincts like the Boardwalk in Gqeberha and Carnival City in Brakpan seem to be in terminal decline. These are looking like costly distractions. One would think Sun dodged a bullet when its efforts to acquire rival casino operator Peermont were stymied by the competition authorities. Doubling up on casino precincts is the last thing Sun needs — remembering that apart from its flagship Emperors Palace property, Peermont has a slew of smaller casino properties.

In contrast to the creaky churn of the casinos is the vibrant performance from the Sunbet segment, housing the rollicking online gaming operations. Total income was up 75% to R2.1bn.

Average deposits for 2025 were R27m a day! I’m not one to bristle with moral indignation, but that’s an awful lot of “chance your arm” money. Sunbet’s ebitda more than doubled to R612m and operating profit came in at R605m, making this “new” segment the biggest profit contributor for Sun.

There can’t be much debate in allocating Sun’s strong cash flows, but there is still the important job of upkeep on the bricks-and-mortar casinos.

Surely it would make sense for Sun to pare down its portfolio to its four biggest and most profitable precincts sooner rather than later? This would make for an easier job of retaining the high rollers (who still enjoy the thrill of the casino) and offering complementary casino services to the online gamblers.

Perhaps reassuringly, Sun reckons there are “various opportunities to scale and invest in” Sunbet. The previous Sun leadership seemed reluctant to stump up for small (perhaps overpriced) sports betting businesses that might not, ultimately, secure additional market share or enhance margins. The preference was for organic growth thrusts, built around a slick customer experience and a push for appealing games. New management might feel quite differently. Sun, despite forking out a generous special dividend, is building considerable balance sheet capacity with group debt down to R5bn and more than R2bn in available liquidity.

With strong online gaming growth set to continue, the group may be in a position to make a sizeable acquisition in the medium term.