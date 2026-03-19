LETTER: The legitimacy of the attack on Iran is what matters, not being ‘woke’

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The attempt to dismiss European criticism of the US-Israel war on Iran as “woke ideology” (Letters, March 12-18 2026) avoids the central issue: whether the destruction of another sovereign state without clear legal justification can be defended under international law.

Neighbours look at the remains of Haim Azikry's home that was burned following a Hezbollah rocket attack, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, and amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Nahariya, northern Israel (Miro Maman)

When Western governments invoke the rule of law in conflicts involving other countries, it is described as a moral principle. When those same standards are applied to the actions of the US or Israel, they are suddenly ridiculed as ideological weakness. Such double standards are what undermine Western credibility across much of the world.

The argument that Iran represents the “West’s greatest enemy” also ignores the historical context that shaped the current confrontation. Iran’s modern distrust of Western powers did not arise in a vacuum. In 1953 its elected prime minister, Mohammad Mossadegh, was overthrown in a coup organised by the US and Britain after he nationalised Iran’s oil resources. That intervention replaced a democratic government with an authoritarian monarchy that ruled for decades with Western backing.

Nor can one ignore the fact that Iran has been subjected to more than 40 years of economic sanctions, restrictions that have crippled its economy and affected ordinary citizens far more than political elites. To many countries outside the Western alliance system, these measures appear less like diplomacy and more like sustained economic warfare.

The letter also treats Iran’s retaliation as evidence of aggression while portraying the original military strikes as justified defence. Yet if thousands of air sorties, the killing of national leaders and the bombing of infrastructure are not acts of war, it is difficult to imagine what would be.

Equally troubling is the dismissal of the Palestinian issue as ideological rhetoric. The displacement of Palestinians during the creation of Israel and the absence of a lasting political settlement remain among the most enduring grievances in the Middle East. Whether one supports Iran’s policies or not, this issue continues to shape the political landscape of the region.

The real question therefore is not whether European leaders are “woke”, but whether the international system still recognises limits on the use of force.

If those limits disappear whenever powerful states decide they are inconvenient, the world will not become safer. It will simply become more unstable.

Maqs Kader

Durban

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za