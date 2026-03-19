LETTER: It’s about the law, not about being woke

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Devastation: The aftermath of an Israeli strike on a tent village sheltering displaced people in Gaza.

Daniel Jackobi’s letter “Woke ideology protects Iran” (FM, March 12-18) refers.

Mr Jackobi believes that the leaders of several Western countries (Spain, France and the UK, among others) are calling for Israel and the US to observe (not violate) international law and act with restraint and diplomacy in their war with Iran because of “woke ideology”.

It is not. These Western European leaders have witnessed Israel’s genocide in Gaza for more than two years now. Western European leaders have also observed Israeli state support for settler violence and progressive expansion of illegal settlements, including authorisation of settlement outposts in the occupied West Bank.

The proposed additional settlements in the politically sensitive E2 block and the E1 plan, which includes land registration, will result in Israel consolidating control and the de facto annexation of the West Bank.

Bethlehem will be cut off from the southern part of the West Bank, which itself will be separated from the northern part, thereby fragmenting Palestinian territory, preventing a contiguous Palestine and the viability of a two-state solution — all of which is contrary to international law.

Israel’s aim in the occupied West Bank is obvious. Denying equal rights to citizens (just as apartheid did in South Africa) and restricting or preventing Palestinians’ right to vote and to self-determination is unlawful and inhumane. That has been Israel’s hidden agenda for many years.

Given this background and Israel’s complete disregard for international law, Western European leaders are rightly voicing their concerns about Israel’s actions and its real objectives in Iran.

Labelling those concerns as “woke ideology protecting Iran” is ridiculous.

Being critical of Israel’s actions in Gaza, Lebanon and Iran is not antisemitic; it also does not imply support for Iran.

The Western European leaders’ request is that Israel and the US respect international law and not ignore human rights with hidden agendas.

I believe that the real source of false ideology lies with the leadership in Israel and not in Europe. The extreme right-wing Israeli leadership should examine their consciences and engage in introspection on their thinking and behaviour.

In my opinion, the ultra-right-wing parties in Israel and several Israeli leaders, including Benjamin Netanyahu, Bezalel Smotrich and Itamar Ben-Gvir, have a lot to answer for.

John Raubenheimer

Joburg

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za