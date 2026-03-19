JUSTICE MALALA: Madlanga lays bare a cancer that Ramaphosa must excise

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Probably only a few FM readers will be following the blow-by-blow proceedings of “The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Alleged Criminality, Political Interference and Corruption in the Criminal Justice System”. That’s because they have jobs and are generally too busy to follow the live broadcasts of what is less cumbersomely known as the Madlanga commission.

The Madlanga commission is yet to complete its work but the urgency of detoxing the police force is already obvious (Colleen Wilson)

It is a real pity that entrepreneurs, managers and workers cannot follow the riveting evidence that is being presented at the commission. The testimony shines a light on why so many of our businesses have failed, why so many people have too little in their pockets to support those businesses, why our economy lags so much behind peers on the continent and around the world, and why many parts of the country teeter on the brink of “failed state” status.

Crime is killing business. Police corruption and criminality are killing our communities and our country. It is all being laid bare in forensic detail at the Madlanga commission. We are witnessing the roots of the past 30 years’ devastating crime trends being exposed.

In his state of the nation address in February, President Cyril Ramaphosa declared that organised crime is the most immediate threat to democracy, society and economic development. Criminal syndicates and “mafia-style” groups are undermining the state, creating a “cancer” that needs urgent and uncompromising action.

Last week at the Madlanga commission we had the extraordinary sight of the suspended head of the police’s organised crime unit, Maj-Gen Richard Shibiri — who revealed that he had received cash from attempted murder accused Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala — refusing under oath to name alleged crime warlords he knew. Shibiri came across as dodgy, shifty and corrupt. It is extraordinary that such a cowardly man became head of organised crime for the entire country. It explains why South Africa has lost the war against crime cartels.

The proceedings at the Madlanga commission demand that the state finally displays some moral clarity and purpose and excises police corruption root and branch

Governance and political challenges lie ahead. The proceedings at the Madlanga commission demand that the state finally display some moral clarity and purpose and excise police corruption root and branch. It has to be ruthless in implementing the recommendations that will emerge.

Ramaphosa’s administration has not been fleet of foot. It is a tortoise in an environment that demands the instincts and speed of a hare.

The Madlanga commission, when it delivers its final report in August, will force the president to put up or shut up. Putting up, for him, will mean implementing a night of the long knives — the swift and decisive suspension, arrest and prosecution of corrupt police officials, businesspeople, politicians and gang lords.

It is Ramaphosa’s style to slowly rid his organisation of its worst weeds while protecting others who are deemed “useful”. In his ANC, party leaders accused of state capture crimes are still holding deputy ministries and influential party positions. In his ANC, the former minister of higher education who installed her comrades and their relatives in influential board positions was last week rewarded with a promotion.

The corruption rot is deep. The excisions must be swift and ruthless. If this does not happen, then the R147m spent on the Madlanga commission so far, and the R1bn spent on the Zondo commission before it, will have been wasted.

Failure to act would be an indictment of Ramaphosa and his administration, and the consequences would be devastating. South Africa would become a full-on mafia fiefdom, a failed state in which central government authority collapses. Gang bosses would be in charge.

The commission will deliver its second interim report to Ramaphosa on or before May 29. For Ramaphosa, this will be a test: act decisively to save South Africa, or forever be the leader who oversaw South Africa’s destruction.