EDITORIAL: Cash is the new gold

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The mainstream media made quite a fuss about investment company Remgro’s sale of R4.9bn worth of shares in banking group FirstRand. It’s a sizeable transaction, but Remgro has gradually sold down this noncore holding since the shares were unbundled out of RMB Holdings some years ago. Remgro’s FirstRand holding was largely regarded as “near currency”.

The intriguing part is that the sale pushes Remgro’s cash pile to close to R14bn — factoring in probable dividend flows for the interim period ended December 2025.

It’s a good time to have a large war chest, with geopolitical ructions set to rattle markets for the foreseeable future. Cash is not only protection against unforeseen developments but might also be mobilised if any opportunities shake out in the months ahead.

There are a smattering of FirstRand shares left in Remgro’s hands, so there is every possibility of further bolstering the cash reserves in the months ahead.

Older readers will realise it’s getting to the end of an era for Remgro in terms of banking investments — remembering that in late 2000 the group swapped holdings in mining groups Billiton (now part of BHP) and Gold Fields for Anglo American and De Beers Consolidated Mining’s holdings in FirstRand.

For a fairly long stretch, switching out of mining assets for banking assets looked like an inspired transaction, with FirstRand (and its old parent RMB) being a stellar dividend-paying investment over the past 25 years.

But sentiment for mining assets — and Gold Fields, in particular (its share price is up more than 450% in the past five years) — has changed dramatically. Comparative calculations will be churlish. You just can’t win ’em all, and it’s certainly good enough to have backed a sectoral winner over the long term.