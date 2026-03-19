EDITORIAL: African Bank must be transparent

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The manner of Kennedy Bungane’s resignation as CEO of African Bank prompts questions about governance, especially as it happened “with immediate effect”.

The bank’s statement gave no explanation. Reasons for the departure, according to media reporting and speculation, included disagreements with the board regarding the company’s direction, poor results in the first quarter of 2026, regulatory reporting failures and a general loss of confidence in Bungane by the board.

A few months ago, there was no sign of trouble brewing. According to the results for the period ended September 2025, Bungane’s package rose by more than R23m to just under R60m.

It is worth quoting at length what African Bank itself noted when he was appointed in 2021: “Kennedy brings more than 20 years of banking experience with him, having started his career at Standard Bank in 1991 and earning his banking and leadership stripes through holding a number of positions in the various departments within the bank. He served as a member of both the Standard Bank of South Africa executive committee and the Standard Bank Group executive committee.

“In 2012 he joined Barclays Africa as chief executive and head of Absa Group strategy, where he led the sale of Barclays Africa Ltd to Absa Group. In his previous role as the national president of the Association of Black Securities & Investment Professionals, Kennedy played a significant role in the negotiations and drafting of the financial services charter.”

King makes it clear that companies must be open and honest about their operations. This applies particularly to banks

It is not to be expected that the owner of such a CV, with five years in the role of CEO, will end up resigning with immediate effect. That is all the more reason why the board should be transparent about what went wrong.

Governance is like rugby refereeing. When it’s done well, nobody notices. When it’s not done well, things invariably look bad. But at least the alleged or real errors of top rugby referees are there for everyone to examine. In the case of African Bank and Bungane, there is only mystery.

This is in direct contravention of the King codes of corporate governance. King makes it clear that companies must be open and honest about their operations. This applies particularly to banks, where a lack of transparency can result in a rapid loss of confidence and financial instability. King also insists that reports and statements should not mislead or hide key issues.

If there is no transparency at the time of an incident, King requires that at the AGM “the chairperson or another representative should be available to respond to shareholders’ queries on how the board executed its governance duties”. And a board has no more important governance duty than effective interaction with its CEO.

The major shareholders of African Bank Holdings Ltd are the Reserve Bank (50%) and the Government Employees Pension Fund (25%). The remaining 25% is held by a consortium of banks, including FirstRand (7%), Standard Bank (6%), Absa (5%), Nedbank (4%), Investec (2%) and Capitec (1%).

We trust they will do the right thing and insist that information on “how the board executed its governance duties” regarding the departure of Bungane will be made public and will not be confined to the inevitable private conversations among the banking elite.