WATCH: ‘You have to get your hand on the steering wheel of state’

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Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis, the frontrunner in the DA leadership race, says that for the party to grow, it will need the votes of people who have never voted for it before. DA members can do the maths, he says. But is he comfortable that those new voters will have to be black? He tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge: “Let me just say, specifically to all black South Africans, that we are deeply interested in, committed to and passionate about their advancement — particularly those who still live in poverty and unemployment and who still have not seen the material benefits that political and democratic freedom has brought with it. I’m perfectly comfortable saying that from every platform and intend to say it often and frequently, all around the country. Getting people out of poverty is why we are in politics.”

Watch the full episode here: