Opinion

PODCAST: Is it too soon to be considering food price increases in South Africa?

Fuel price changes usually take a while to be passed through in some products, so any sudden worry or urge to adjust prices is something to watch closely

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

According to the April 2023 Household Affordability Index, compiled by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, food price data from across SA showed that the cost of the average household food basket increased by R57.75 for the month.
(123RF)

South Africa transports much of its agriculture and food products by road. For example, 80% of South African staple grain products are transported by road. We see similar volumes in other commodities.

Agricultural products are also processed in certain regions and then transported to various consumption points. This means that fuel price changes affect food prices through adjustments in distribution costs.

Fuel price changes usually take a while to be passed through in some products, so any sudden worry or urge to adjust prices is something to watch closely.

There is still a lot we don’t know about the war in the Middle East, including how long it will last. But all indicators point to a notable increase in fuel prices this coming month.

Still, it is probably fair to assume that we won’t see a sudden jump in most food products, given time lags and the various adjustments role-players have to make.

I typically don’t encourage unnecessary close monitoring of food price adjustments, but if we continue to see such headlines, it may be useful to pay attention. We are already seeing worrying price increases in farm inputs in some regions of South Africa.

https://iono.fm/e/1656696

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