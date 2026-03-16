PODCAST: South Africa will likely miss its maize export forecast for 2025/2026

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South Africa may miss its maize export forecast of 2.4Mt for the 2025/2026 marketing year, which ends in April. The exports are at 1.7Mt as of the first week of March. Given a softer weekly export pace, it is unlikely that the country will see strong enough momentum in the remaining weeks of the marketing year to reach the seasonal forecast. The challenge is softer global demand rather than supply availability. I discuss this issue in the podcast and its implications for the sector and maize users.

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