WATCH: The implications of the Middle East conflict for South African agriculture

The South African agricultural sector is highly exposed to the Middle East conflict through farm inputs and exports. With the conflict and disruptions to logistics, I fear that fuel prices may be elevated by the time the busy period in South Africa’s agriculture begins in May. This is when the harvesting of summer grains and citrus happens, as well as the planting of winter crops. We are also exposed to rising shipping costs and disruptions in the major agricultural export route.

We discuss the details here: