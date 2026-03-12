PODCAST: Why are South African farmers feeling downbeat about business conditions?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

A day after we received robust agricultural GDP data showing that the sector’s gross value added grew by 17.4% year on year in 2025, following an 8.4% year-on-year contraction in 2024, some may wonder why the sentiment indicators suggest a subdued mood.

In data released on March 11, we learnt that after rising for much of last year, the Agbiz/IDC agribusiness confidence index (ACI) fell by 18 points in Q1 2026 to 49, the lowest level since Q3 2024. The ACI level of 49 is just under the 50 neutral mark, suggesting that South African agribusinesses are becoming somewhat pessimistic about business conditions in the country.

But this story requires some context; we provide it in this podcast: