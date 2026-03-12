LETTER: The world is marching towards war

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The war in the Middle East is an insult to the civilised world and a travesty to humankind.

Smoke rises from southern Lebanon, amid escalation between Hezbollah and Israel, amid the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, as seen from Israel's border with Lebanon in northern Israel (Ammar Awad)

Beginning with a terror attack by Hamas members, which has been reacted to 1,000-fold by Israel, and followed by the systematic invasion and annexation of the West Bank by Israel, sanctioned by the US, to the aerial invasion of Iran and the assassination of the leadership of Iran, we are being pushed towards a world war.

With wars in the Horn of Africa, the Democratic Republic of Congo/Rwanda, Russia/Ukraine and the US/Israel vs just about everyone else in the Middle East, the world is at war.

Common denominators are naked imperialism and dominance. Russia wants its USSR back and the US and Israel are out to destabilise every country it can in the Middle East, for two reasons: the “survival” of Israel and some oil. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is trying to stay out of court and jail, and looking to control the entire Middle East.

Add to this the recent messianic histrionics of some members of the Trump inner circle and we have a recipe for a disaster beyond anyone’s comprehension.

And the world waits.

Sort of like the world waited and watched as Hitler started his campaign a few generations ago. And we have learnt nothing … and do nothing.

Peter Baker

By e-mail

