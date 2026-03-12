LETTER: Dangerous roads and budget disappointment

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I’d like to comment on two aspects of the FM’s edition of February 5-11 2026.

The article on the state of KwaZulu-Natal’s roads brings to mind the state of roads in Mpumalanga, specifically (in my experience) the R540 between Dullstroom and Mashishing.

The road is in such a poor state that it is dangerous driving on it; at night one would be taking one’s life in one’s hands. It also raises the question as to where liability lies for personal injury or damage to a vehicle — the province or one of the municipalities?

On another matter, I was disappointed by the lack of comprehensive coverage and analysis of the national budget. In bygone years, a supplementary publication covered the budget and its implications for the fiscus, taxpayers, municipalities and provinces, with commentary on the social impact thereof. With the FM as the go-to media source for financial information in South Africa, it is a concern that the coverage is so superficial.

David Bergman

By e-mail

