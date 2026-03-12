LETTER: Dangerous roads and budget disappointment

I’d like to comment on two aspects of the FM’s edition of February 5-11 2026.
The article on the state of KwaZulu-Natal’s roads brings to mind the state of roads in Mpumalanga, specifically (in my experience) the R540 between Dullstroom and Mashishing.
The road is in such a poor state that it is dangerous driving on it; at night one would be taking one’s life in one’s hands. It also raises the question as to where liability lies for personal injury or damage to a vehicle — the province or one of the municipalities?
On another matter, I was disappointed by the lack of comprehensive coverage and analysis of the national budget. In bygone years, a supplementary publication covered the budget and its implications for the fiscus, taxpayers, municipalities and provinces, with commentary on the social impact thereof. With the FM as the go-to media source for financial information in South Africa, it is a concern that the coverage is so superficial.
David Bergman
By e-mail
