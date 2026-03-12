JUSTICE MALALA: The ANC must choose science over ideology

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The ANC’s gravest political and economic mistakes of the past 32 years have come from instances when it abandoned science in pursuit of ideology.

From denying the efficacy of antiretroviral treatments in the 2000s to spitting on scientists’ pleas to prepare for a water armageddon, the denigration of science and the elevation of damaging ideological positions have been at the heart of ANC governance failure.

To escape its imminent humiliation in the 2029 elections — and its demise as it splinters into more factions after that — the ANC needs to discard its insistence on sticking to ideology instead of evidence-based policies. I doubt it will do so.

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s tenure in office offers a compelling lesson for his party. His handling of the pandemic is, so far, the high point of his eight years in power. With the world and the country facing a complex and unfathomable enemy in 2020, Ramaphosa took South Africa along with him by speaking calmly and frequently to citizens in a direct and noncondescending manner.

A key element of his success was that Ramaphosa followed well-regarded scientists in his decision-making. At a time of heightened quackery across the globe, he did not trawl the internet doing his own research. He followed the science. Most importantly, Ramaphosa deployed all the talents across race and gender available to the country instead of trying to impose ideological strictures on who could help and how.

Contrast this moment of leadership clarity with a rare moment of failure by Nelson Mandela in the late 1990s. Mandela’s cabinet was warned by Eskom executives and energy experts that electricity demand would outstrip supply by 2007 if new power stations were not built. That administration, and the one led by Thabo Mbeki after June 1999, chose to spend money elsewhere, and ignored the looming electricity crisis. As predicted, South Africa was hit by load-shedding in 2007, triggering a crisis that was to persist in various forms up to 2024 while costing the economy untold billions.

The most egregious example of South Africa ignoring science while embracing damaging ideologies came in the 2000s, when life-saving HIV/Aids drugs became available worldwide. The South African government could afford to dispense these life-saving drugs to mothers and children infected by the virus, but Mbeki and his government were in thrall to fringe US scientists engaged in deadly ideological debates over the nature and genesis of the virus. The Constitutional Court had to force the government to dispense HIV/Aids drugs. A Harvard University study said about 300,000 people died due to the government’s failure to roll out the HIV drugs programme timeously.

In 2011, the ruinous Jacob Zuma administration tried to pull the wool over South Africa’s eyes by establishing a tool and champion of science, the National Planning Commission. In 2012 it delivered an impressive and exhaustive roadmap for South Africa’s development up to 2030. If anyone in the government had bothered to follow the National Development Plan (NDP), South Africa would be flying today.

A Harvard University study said about 300,000 people died due to the government’s failure to roll out the HIV drugs programme timeously

It was the NDP that underlined the ANC’s walk away from science and its embrace of ideology. It was written three years after a water expert, Anthony Turton, was suspended from the Council for Scientific & Industrial Research for warning about a looming water crisis. Turton said a crisis in the water sector could fan social instability.

“For us to remain silent is bordering on the criminally negligent,” Turton said.

In 2012, the NDP document quoted a water professional: “I have been a blue and green drop assessor for the past three years and visited many treatment plants. One of the biggest problems is lack of routine and preventative maintenance. There is virtually no preventative programme in most small/medium municipalities due to ‘lack of funds’.”

No-one listened. Now, listen to stories of unmaintained water infrastructure collapsing and watch the images of riots over water in the Coronationville and Westbury townships. Time has proved Turton, and other scientific projections, correct.

On water, the ANC and Ramaphosa should scrap its many task teams and appoint scientists, engineers and other professionals to the job. Politicians should accept these professionals’ recommendations and instruct qualified civil servants and contractors to implement them swiftly. In two years, the water challenge would be significantly addressed. That’s how Eskom was turned around — the scientists were allowed to fix it.

The ANC must choose: evidence-based solutions or outdated ideology. The one points to ruin, and the other to prosperity.