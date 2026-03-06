Opinion

WATCH: Sona 2026 clearly outlines agricultural priorities

What farmers, agribusinesses and policymakers should pay attention to in the year ahead

Wandile Sihlobo

Wandile Sihlobo

President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers the state of the nation address in Cape Town, February 12 2026. (Rodger Bosch)

In this episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo unpacks what the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) means for the agricultural sector. While farmers often focus on immediate challenges like foot-and-mouth disease, the national policy direction outlined in Sona shapes the environment in which agriculture must operate.

Watch this episode for a breakdown of the key agricultural signals in Sona — and what farmers, agribusinesses and policymakers should pay attention to in the year ahead.

Watch here:

