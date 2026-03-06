WATCH: Sona 2026 clearly outlines agricultural priorities

In this episode of AgriView, Wandile Sihlobo unpacks what the 2026 state of the nation address (Sona) means for the agricultural sector. While farmers often focus on immediate challenges like foot-and-mouth disease, the national policy direction outlined in Sona shapes the environment in which agriculture must operate.
Watch this episode for a breakdown of the key agricultural signals in Sona — and what farmers, agribusinesses and policymakers should pay attention to in the year ahead.
Watch here:
