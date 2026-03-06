WATCH: A message from the presidential envoy for agriculture & land reform

In this segment, I share some views following my appointment as presidential envoy for agriculture & land reform, as well as the policy areas that will be the focus of my work in this role.
I outline the sector’s pressing challenges, from biosecurity and export access to rural crime, infrastructure failures and funding constraints, while reaffirming the long-term vision of the National Development Plan and the Agriculture & Agro-Processing Master Plan to unlock jobs across the value chain.
In this role, I will focus on strengthening co-ordination between the government, industry and stakeholders to expand trade, grow exports and build a more competitive, inclusive agricultural economy.
