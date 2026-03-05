NATASHA MARRIAN: How the double vote works

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

KwaZulu-Natal has been a province of intense electoral contestation, both within political parties and between them.

The South African Police Service’s KZN political killings task team (PKTT) was established to address politically motivated killings in the province. The PKTT is at the centre of the Madlanga commission of inquiry and parliament’s ad hoc committee on allegations by KZN police commissioner Lt-Gen Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

Acting police minister Firoz Cachalia told the committee last year that the disbandment of the PKTT by then police minister Senzo Mchunu made no sense. “I couldn’t understand exactly what the reasons were for the disbandment. It seems to me the problem of political killings was an ongoing one, and in the run-up to the local government elections was likely to deepen and become even worse.”

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has expressed concern about the electoral climate in KZN.

Added to the risk of violence are attempts to weaken the standing of the IEC among voters in the province.

The IEC has sustained a high level of credibility among the electorate since 1994. It is internationally acclaimed and is sought after in other African countries to assist with elections. A Human Sciences Research Council study after the 2024 election showed that, across South Africa, trust in the IEC remained high.

However, in KZN the picture has changed since 2024, says chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo. “We are concerned about the electoral climate in KZN. It is informed by the historical violence, especially in local government elections and when the internal nominations start in parties. Attacks on the IEC have come from that part of the country where there’s a low-trust electoral environment.”

Mamabolo would not be drawn on those attacks, saying simply that the IEC is working hard to repair perceptions in the province.

Chief Electoral Officer Sy Mamabolo (supplied )

Last year the IEC in KZN began investigating stories of voters coming to its offices to deregister and get taken off the voters roll. An investigation showed that many of those who wanted to deregister had been paid to do so.

The emergence of former president Jacob Zuma’s MK Party, with a strong base in KZN, is clearly an aggravating factor. Zuma has repeatedly attacked the commission and tried to undermine its credibility. He has said South Africans should vote “with drums” instead.

MK has also taken the IEC to court, alleging election-rigging, but has not provided any proof in its lengthy submissions. The party has itself been dragging out court processes, and the matter has not even been argued, despite it having been brought shortly after the election two years ago.

Mamabolo says the IEC hopes to finalise the case before the next election, especially since the previous one was legitimately declared free and fair.

Attacks on the IEC have come from that part of the country where there’s a low-trust electoral environment — Sy Mamabolo

Another question the IEC often faces, not just in KZN, is how the two-ballot system works in local government elections. For the national and provincial elections, which are held on the same day every five years, seats are allocated to parties entirely in proportion to their share of the total vote.

Municipal polls are different. Voters get two ballot papers. One is for the direct election of a ward councillor, who then represents a defined geographic area of a municipality.

This is in principle like the old constituency system in whites-only elections before 1994 and in elections for the UK parliament. In most of South Africa’s cities and towns, 50% of the councillors are directly elected in this way. To choose the other 50%, the second municipal ballot paper is for a party vote, under the system of proportional representation (PR).

What many voters, even those who are highly educated and politically aware, do not know is that the ward and PR votes are then added together to calculate the PR seat allocation.

As Mamabolo puts it: “We add the total valid votes cast in that municipality, both PR and ward, and then divide the total valid votes by the number of seats in that council. That calculation gives you a quota, which is the number of votes required to be allocated one seat.”

This tricky calculation continues to baffle even some political parties. The larger parties have adopted simple messaging to address it, calling on their voters to vote for the party on both ballots. But that assumes all supporters will turn out to vote.

Helen Zille, former DA leader and the party’s Joburg mayoral candidate, says the DA has suffered in its suburban strongholds because the system is not understood.

In a safe DA ward, many of the party’s supporters do not bother to vote because they assume — rightly — that the DA ward councillor will win. However, that absence deprives the party of two votes that might have been added to its PR tally, thus swelling its representation in the council. The same would apply to other parties contesting safe wards.

The date for the election has still to be announced, but by law it must take place between November and the end of January 2027. December/January is a disrupted time of the holidays, so the likely date will be in November or mid- to end-January.

Clearly the IEC has much work to do before then in building its legitimacy, especially in KZN, and the big political parties, including the ANC and DA, need to urgently educate their voters on how the system works if they are to maximise their electoral support.

Marrian is a political analyst at the Bureau for Economic Research