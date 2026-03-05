MARC HASENFUSS: The sound and the Fourie

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

There was a time, fairly early in outgoing JSE CEO Leila Fourie’s more than six-year tenure, that a well-known shareholder activist mockingly compared the JSE Ltd to British American Tobacco. The JSE’s share price had slipped well under R100 after peaking at about R208 in early 2018, reflecting the typical characteristics of a low- or no-growth stock, with the earnings multiple and dividend yield almost level-pegging in the mid- to high single digits. The point then, of course, was that the JSE for all intents and purposes was a cutting-edge hybrid financial services business with a near-monopoly on key local trading markets. The share should not have been trading at such a desultory rating.

Outgoing JSE CEO Leila Fourie (Maru A Nele Photografik)

Fourie stoically sat out some tough times and often took a barrage of criticism at AGMs. Fortunately, things have worked out rather well for the JSE. For one thing, the key market metrics have since changed markedly, with the bourse afforded an earnings multiple of 13.5 and a 5% dividend yield. More encouragingly, the share is now more than double the R80.50 registered as recently as April 2024.

If it’s been a tough stretch for Fourie, who succeeded Nicky Newton-King as CEO in late 2019, at least it’s ended with a rewarding flourish. Fourie, as many media reports will attest, was largely judged on the shrinking JSE universe of stocks as delistings continued over the past decade. While the number of stocks might have diminished significantly, the JSE’s collective market capitalisation grew steadily — helped, one must add, by the local bourse managing to retain a good number of large secondary listings of international heavyweights. For small-cap investors and financial journalists, the reduced number of listings on the JSE is a drag. A wider choice of equities is always a good thing, and the smattering of new listing activity (ASP Isotopes, Cell C, Optasia and the pending Aimia) gives hope.

The JSE as a business, though, is hardly shrinking. It remains strongly cash flow generative, reassuringly diversified, well managed, innovative and selectively expansive. Investors who climbed into the JSE at the start of Fourie’s tenure would have endured some challenging times when the share price dribbled along unconvincingly, despite solid performances from JSE operations. But determined holders would have collected an astounding sum in the form of dividends. If we include the 2019 financial year, the past seven years have seen a total of R55.11 a share collected in ordinary dividends. This figure grows to R58.61 if three special dividends are included in the dividend tally.

The other niggle, of course, is the ownership restriction of 15% that precludes any single shareholder building a commanding or influential position at the JSE Ltd

In truth, Fourie could not have taken her retirement to a better accompaniment, with net profit (up a sprightly 17%) breaking the R1bn barrier for the first time and notching up an enviable 22% return on equity. For the record, cash generated from operations was up 12% to R1.23bn, in case anyone is wondering about the sustainability of the generous 78% dividend payout ratio.

My favourite exercise when scanning the JSE’s results is the revenue performance per sector — which looks a lot different to the top-line breakdown 15 years ago. In the 2025 financial year, there is all the evidence of a vibrant equity market. Equity trading was up 28.5% to R571m, and clearing and settlement 33.8% to R548m. Collectively, these two core services made up less than a third of annual revenue. Information services has become a large number at R498m (up about 10% in the year), while Strate looked lively with more than 20% growth to R192m. The only soft spot was JSE Investor Services, which saw revenue down 7% to R212m in what I presume remains a competitive segment. Interestingly, I see the JSE is keen to start embedding AI and weighing up digital assets, not to mention pushing forward with the old broker dealer accounting system. Efforts to diversify the earnings base will continue, while there is also a reference to “considering selective mergers & acquisitions”, which could be intriguing if it materialises.

Overall Fourie leaves the JSE in fine fettle and with the ability to allocate capital prudently for long-term sustainability. I still think the JSE should consider paying an interim dividend, useful for older punters reliant on regular income flows. The other niggle, of course, is the ownership restriction of 15% that precludes any single shareholder building a commanding or influential position at the JSE Ltd. At this point almost 75% of the JSE is in the hands of local shareholders, the biggest of these being Ninety One (11.8%), the Public Investment Corporation (11.1%), PSG (7.64%) and Allan Gray (5.33%).

The JSE is, no doubt, an attractive business that might be viewed as more valuable than its market value of R15bn. Admittedly, it is also a strategically important asset for local business — though some may argue that this consideration is less relevant with the bulk of the collective market capitalisation made up of secondary listings of global businesses. For a financial services group that hosts a platform facilitating the unencumbered buying and selling of company shares, and that does not encourage artificial control structures in its issuers, the ownership restriction might be viewed as archaic and even obstructive to natural market forces.