LETTER: Call them what they are: saboteurs, not leaders

In “Is the sun rising at last on SA?” (At Home & Abroad, February 26-March 4), Justice Malala rightly calls out corruption enablers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and leadership circle blocking democratic progress. Yet referring to them as “leadership” adds an undeserved veneer of respectability.

Leadership implies integrity and service to the common good, not enabling theft that leaves municipalities like eThekwini without clean water. Please call them what they are: corrupt officials or saboteurs, not leaders.

This blurring erodes trust in ethical leaders.

Demand precision to match the incisive analysis.

Clint Carstens

St Francis Bay

