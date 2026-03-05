Opinion

LETTER: Call them what they are: saboteurs, not leaders

Don’t give respect to those who don’t deserve it

( Ronda Dorsey on Unsplash)

In “Is the sun rising at last on SA?” (At Home & Abroad, February 26-March 4), Justice Malala rightly calls out corruption enablers in President Cyril Ramaphosa’s cabinet and leadership circle blocking democratic progress. Yet referring to them as “leadership” adds an undeserved veneer of respectability.

Leadership implies integrity and service to the common good, not enabling theft that leaves municipalities like eThekwini without clean water. Please call them what they are: corrupt officials or saboteurs, not leaders.

This blurring erodes trust in ethical leaders.

Demand precision to match the incisive analysis.

Clint Carstens

St Francis Bay

The FM welcomes concise letters from readers. They can be sent to fmmail@fm.co.za

