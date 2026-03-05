IAN MACLEOD: Poland’s lessons for Pretoria

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Warsaw, the capital of Poland, which has made huge strides since 1990.

Thirty-five years ago, Poland was an economic wreck. Hyperinflation spiked to 568% in 1990, foreign exchange reserves were critically depleted, industry was collapsing and the shelves of state-controlled shops were bare. By contrast, South Africa’s GDP stood at $120bn (current prices) — a figure $54bn larger than Poland’s economy.

Today, Poland is a trillion-dollar economy, about $600bn greater than South Africa, having reached that milestone in September 2025.

Poland’s GDP per capita has risen from $1,700 in 1990 to $25,000 in 2025, a growth rate that outpaces every other country in the region and, remarkably, rivals the growth rates of the Asian Tigers. Since 1992 it has enjoyed uninterrupted economic expansion, including through the global financial crisis of 2008/2009, when it was the only EU member to avoid recession. Few turnarounds in modern economic history are as instructive.

South Africa’s GDP growth rate has averaged just 0.8% annually since 2012, per capita income is lower today than 15 years ago and the country carries an unemployment rate of roughly one in three — one of the highest rates in the world.

South Africa GDP vs Poland ($ trillion) (Shaun Uthum )

Over the period, public debt has swollen to over 75% of GDP. For South Africa, Poland’s story might be more than inspiring. It might be worthwhile to ask what can be learnt from a country that is evidently a paragon of economic practicality and policymaking sense.

Shock therapy

Poland’s transformation began just months after the November 1989 fall of the Berlin Wall. Under the stewardship of finance minister Leszek Balcerowicz, the entire package of liberalisation measures was applied simultaneously in what became known as the Balcerowicz Plan or “Shock Therapy”.

Prices were liberalised overnight. Subsidies to state enterprises were eliminated. The currency was made internally convertible. Fiscal deficits were slashed. Trade barriers were dismantled and export restrictions lifted.

The immediate results were severe. During 1990, unemployment surged from its highly artificial near-zero to over 12%, real per capita consumption fell 13.5% and prices surged fivefold.

By 1992 growth had resumed, and in 1993 it accelerated to 4%. From 1995 to 1997 the economy expanded at an average of 6.5% a year. The macroeconomic stabilisation programme succeeded in driving inflation from the hyperinflation of 1990 to below 10% by 2000. Poland took its medicine — and it worked.

Poland didn’t do anything that hadn’t been thought of before — Adrian Saville

EU as anchor

This bold planning laid the foundations for Poland’s success in meeting EU membership requirements, which meant a legal and regulatory overhaul. Governance standards would need to match those of wealthy trade partners. This provided those key ingredients of policy certainty and international connectedness.

Since joining the EU in 2004, Poland has become the largest recipient of structural funds from the bloc. And it puts this funding to good use, channelling capital into roads, railways and digital infrastructure.

All of this depends on trustworthy institutions. Poland’s central bank was granted independence. A credible inflation-targeting regime followed to anchor expectations. Property rights were clarified and commercial law was modernised.

Poland also drew on European educational curricula to rapidly overhaul higher education. University enrolment soared during the 1990s as the country started producing the kind of skilled graduates that modern investors desire.

Poland to Pretoria

The contrast between the economic experience of South Africa and that of Poland is stark. The lessons are there to be learnt.

First, Poland ripped the bandage off. South Africa has tended towards lethargy and gradualism. A shift here, an initiative there.

Second, policymakers in Warsaw understood the benefits of a market-based economy, having experienced the wrecking ball of the Soviet economic system.

Third, Poland provides insights on regional integration. The country was fortunate to have rich, industrialised nations in its neighbourhood. On the southern tip of Africa, it is South Africa that leads regional tables for development. Nonetheless, greater trade within Africa is possible with accelerated use of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement.

And the efficiency of modern shipping has shrunk the world. Nontariff barriers, such as clogged ports and decaying rails, represent low bases from which rapid improvements can be made.

Ingredients and action

“While the context in South Africa is vastly different from that in Poland, the lessons are unmistakable,” says Adrian Saville, professor of economics, finance and strategy at the Gordon Institute of Business Science. “Poland didn’t do anything that hadn’t been thought of before. It enabled industry, dismantled barriers and inefficiencies, and showed leadership with difficult but necessary reforms. Nothing is stopping South Africa from doing the same.”

The prize, as Poland shows, is transformation from economic crisis and collapse to world-leading dynamism in a little more than a generation.

The Centre of African Management & Markets at Gibs conducts academic and practitioner research and provides strategic insight on African markets. Macleod is a founding member