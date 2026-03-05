EDITORIAL: Sasol’s in the Gulf front line

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Contending with an avalanche of sometimes quite ludicrous fake news about the war in Iran and the wider region, local investors do at least have one more or less reliable barometer of the terrible developments.

There is no disputing that these are unnecessary atrocities unleashed by quite possibly unhinged world leaders. Predictably, social media influencers are having a field day, posting heaps of fake news and rash rantings.

But Sasol, every local investor’s favourite punt, is now an unlikely truth filter. The share responds adeptly to the unfolding horror, being front and centre of efforts to pad portfolios against the vagaries of war.

With Brent crude cruising at about $82 a barrel at the time of writing, Sasol was at one stage on Tuesday the only large-cap share on the JSE in the green.

But it’s a dangerous ride. Investors shaken by the widening arena of destruction could not wait for the opening bell on Monday to either sell their Sasol stakes — or buy into the oil and chemicals group.

The share surged to an intraday high of more than R163 before retreating rapidly in late trade to settle roughly where it had closed the previous Friday.

One suspects this volatile pattern might repeat several times in the next few weeks, but not — as they say — necessarily in that order.

For the calmer, longer-term investor, Sasol is actually up by about a third over 30 days. Had the share already pencilled in the inevitability of a prolonged and bloody confrontation in the Middle East? Hard to say… but who’s actually able to take a view all the way to the horizon in these turbulent times?