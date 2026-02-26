LETTER: Ranting Roper should be reined in

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Chris Roper’s “Grift to the mill” (Features, February 12-18) refers. It’s a blatant defamatory ad hominem attack on Ernst Roets and Rob Hersov (and, in fact, on Afrikaners).

What the bizarre metaphors were about (Lex Luthor and abandoned US bases in the Pacific), goodness knows!

Some years ago, Roper complained in a whole article devoted to me that I had criticised him by not dealing with the merits of his prior article (there were none).

This latest rant takes the cake. Where are the FM’s editors? Perhaps it was just half a bottle of whisky talking, but I suggest that he read Roets’s Kill the Boer to see what ordinary Afrikaner people have to live with, particularly on farms, to survive in South Africa.

Anthony Wilson

Parktown

