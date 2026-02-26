JANNIE ROSSOUW: The end of exchange control

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

The origin of South Africa’s exchange control is to be found in the financial crisis the country faced in 1931 and 1932.

In 1931, South Africa had a gold standard with banknotes exchangeable for gold at the Reserve Bank. The UK had a similar system but was forced off the gold standard in September 1931. Economic problems in that country stimulated the demand for gold and the outflow from the Bank of England became unsustainable.

The South African government decided to maintain the gold standard. This was a serious policy mistake.

The South African pound appreciated against the UK pound, which resulted in a sharp decline in South African exports. The demand for gold in exchange for banknotes at the Bank increased sharply.

The Bank made big losses on its gold transactions, but the promise of a government guarantee kept it afloat. However, by December 1932 South Africa had to abolish the gold standard. Neither the Bank nor the government could afford the outflow of gold any longer.

South Africa then joined the sterling area and introduced exchange control aligned with other countries in that system. At the time, this was probably seen as an emergency temporary policy measure. Like so many other similar arrangements, it seemingly became “temporary forever” in South Africa’s case.

South Africa left the sterling area when it became an independent republic in 1961. However, the exchange control regulations of the sterling area were retained and applied even more strictly to South African residents.

In short, investment by residents in areas outside the country was prohibited. However, South African companies were permitted to borrow abroad to attract fresh foreign capital to the country.

Allowing foreign loans was necessary to ensure fresh capital inflows following the introduction of the “blocked rand” in 1961 to ensure retention of foreign capital in South Africa. This meant foreign investors could not repatriate their blocked South African capital; new foreign investment was deterred.

The blocked rand evolved into the financial rand system in the 1980s, which facilitated change of ownership among foreigners of assets blocked in South Africa.

In the 1970s and 1980s, South Africa suffered very high rates of inflation. The average annual rate of inflation was above 12% from 1970 to 1990.

Such sustained high inflation rates are possible only when the outflows of residents’ capital are restricted by a comprehensive system of exchange control. Residents required permission for foreign investment, which was not readily granted.

Strict exchange control is a condition for unsound monetary policy that leads to high inflation

Put differently, residents could not flee the ravages of domestic inflation by investing in a low-inflation country. Strict exchange control is a condition for unsound monetary policy that leads to sustained high inflation and the erosion of the value of money.

The first step to relax exchange control was taken in 1983, when the financial rand was abolished. For the first time since 1961, foreigners could freely repatriate their capital. Unfortunately, worse was to come.

In 1985, South Africa suffered a serious foreign debt crisis. The exchange rate of the rand dropped sharply.

This crisis exposed one of the serious flaws of strict exchange control. South Africans were permitted to take up foreign liabilities in the form of loans but struggled to acquire assets abroad. The rand value of liabilities increased sharply with a weakening exchange rate, but there was little in the way of foreign assets that could appreciate at the same time.

This skewed “balance sheet” was unsustainable and the country could not repay its foreign debt. Draconian exchange control measures for residents were introduced. The debt crisis also resulted in the reintroduction of exchange control for nonresidents. This was done by reintroducing the financial rand, which remained in place until March 1995.

Its removal was the first step under the policy of gradually abolishing exchange controls, adopted after 1994.

Then came the exchange control amnesty from 2003 to 2006. This showed that even strong exchange control measures had not prevented capital outflows. The amnesty revealed R43bn in illegal assets abroad. Adjusted for inflation, this amounts to about R215bn in current value.

Another important step towards abolition was the introduction of permission for residents to invest abroad. However, control over aspects such as the exports of currency and gold, the repatriation of export proceeds, raising foreign loans and domestic ownership of foreign currency remained in place.

The time has come for the abolition of exchange controls, to be replaced simply with the surveillance of free international capital flows into and out of South Africa.

Rossouw is an honorary professor at Wits Business School and economist at Altitude Wealth