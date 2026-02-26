LETTER: An excellent editorial

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

I have been a subscriber for about 50 years, during which the FM has played an important part in the South African financial and political universe. “Trying times for democracy” (Editorials, February 19-25) is one of the best I have read for a long time. And well done for publishing Brian Atlas’s letter on Chris Roper. I complained about him many years ago and cannot understand why you continue to publish his column.

Paul McNaughton

Stellenbosch

