Opinion

LETTER: An excellent editorial

These are indeed trying times for democracy

(Karen Moolman)

I have been a subscriber for about 50 years, during which the FM has played an important part in the South African financial and political universe. “Trying times for democracy” (Editorials, February 19-25) is one of the best I have read for a long time. And well done for publishing Brian Atlas’s letter on Chris Roper. I complained about him many years ago and cannot understand why you continue to publish his column.

Paul McNaughton

Stellenbosch

