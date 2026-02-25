WATCH: Stuck in the 1980s, has the ANC found the perfect adversary in Donald Trump?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Songezo Zibi, leader of Rise Mzansi and chair of the standing committee on public accounts in parliament, tells Peter Bruce in this edition of Podcasts from the Edge that the ANC and US President Donald Trump might have been made for each other. “I never expected the kind of disruption that we see from Donald Trump,” he says, “and this is an ANC problem [because] the ANC doesn’t perceive the world in the way that the rest of the normal world perceives the world … They’re stuck in the 1980s and 1990s, fighting an old Cold War, and they found the perfect adversary in Donald Trump because in some ways he takes them back. He validates their failure to kind of move forward and understand the world for what it is.”